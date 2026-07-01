Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal

Guns N' Roses are celebrating America's 250th birthday by offering a very special ticket deal for their 2026 World Tour, according to a social media post from Live Nation San Diego.

The promoter shared, "In celebration of America's 250th Anniversary, Guns N' Roses offers you 2 for $50 each on select tickets to see them on their 2026 World Tour, while supplies last.

"Get ready to watch these powerhouse rock icons live for a night filled of fan favorite songs at Snapdragon Stadium! Use promo code: USA250

"Offer ends Monday, July 13 at 10pm local time or while supplies last.

"Get yours now at ticketmaster.com!"

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