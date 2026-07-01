John Barden Channels ZZ Top For 'Hit The Ground Running'

John Barden has released a music video for his brand new single, "Hit The Ground Running", which comes from his forthcoming studio album, "Empowered Emotions", out on September 18, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.
He had this to say about the new single, "Hit The Ground Running" perfectly captures the energy and spirit of this album. The song started with Michael's driving, ZZ Top-inspired riff, and from there it took on a life of its own.
"Lyrically, it was loosely inspired by the film Angel Heart, which has fascinated me for years. It's got a great groove, a strong hook, and the kind of attitude that makes it impossible not to turn the volume up. I'm thrilled for people to finally hear it."
Barden, best known for his work with Michael Schenker Group, Praying Mantis, Skatetrooper and Silver, said of the new album, "Empowered Emotions" is a very special record for both Michael and me.
"This album marks 25 years of writing, creating, and sharing music together, and every song carries its own story and meaning. It has truly been a labour of love from start to finish.
"We're incredibly grateful to Frontiers Music for their belief in us and for giving us the opportunity to bring this project to life. We can't wait for everyone to hear what we've created and celebrate this milestone with all the rock fans who have supported us over the years."
Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal- Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival- Airbourne- more
Watch Russell Dickerson And Fetty Wap's 'BOOTS' Video- Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins- more
Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal
Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival
Hear Airbourne's New Song 'Kid In A Candy Store'
Haken Announce New EP With 'Delirium' Video
Hear Black Sabbath's 'Changes' Covered By Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan
A Perfect Circle's 'Thirteenth Step' Getting Audiophile Reissue
Rolling Stones Collaborators To Rock The Maui Music and Food Experience
Bryan Adams Celebrates Canada Day With '51st State'