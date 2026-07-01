John Barden Channels ZZ Top For 'Hit The Ground Running'

John Barden has released a music video for his brand new single, "Hit The Ground Running", which comes from his forthcoming studio album, "Empowered Emotions", out on September 18, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

He had this to say about the new single, "Hit The Ground Running" perfectly captures the energy and spirit of this album. The song started with Michael's driving, ZZ Top-inspired riff, and from there it took on a life of its own.

"Lyrically, it was loosely inspired by the film Angel Heart, which has fascinated me for years. It's got a great groove, a strong hook, and the kind of attitude that makes it impossible not to turn the volume up. I'm thrilled for people to finally hear it."

Barden, best known for his work with Michael Schenker Group, Praying Mantis, Skatetrooper and Silver, said of the new album, "Empowered Emotions" is a very special record for both Michael and me.

"This album marks 25 years of writing, creating, and sharing music together, and every song carries its own story and meaning. It has truly been a labour of love from start to finish.

"We're incredibly grateful to Frontiers Music for their belief in us and for giving us the opportunity to bring this project to life. We can't wait for everyone to hear what we've created and celebrate this milestone with all the rock fans who have supported us over the years."

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