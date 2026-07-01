MAD MAX Deliver 'Silver' Video To Announce New Album

German melodic hard rock veterans MAD MAX have released a music video for their new single "Silver" and announced that they will be releasing their brand-new studio album, "Stories Of Destiny", on September 4, 2026.

Jurgen Breforth had this to say about the new single, "'Silver' is the first single from our upcoming brand-new MAD MAX studio album Stories of Destiny. Following the international success of the MAD MAX comic, the very first comic book by a German band in Latin America, the video continues this world with a story full of mystery, adventure and emotion.

"The song was originally written in 2001 for the debut album of Michael Schenker Group singer Gary Barden, and it was a huge honor to co-write it with Andreas Broon, known for his work with The Sisters of Mercy, Doro Pesch and many other artists.

"I always felt that 'Silver' had the potential to be a major hit single, but the original album faced many obstacles back then. Now I am more than proud to finally present the MAD MAX version, with a slightly heavier guitar edge while still keeping its British melodic touch through our new lead singer Alan Clark from the UK."

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