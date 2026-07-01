Temperance Unleash 'The Devil: Sin, Sin, Sin' Video

Italian symphonic power metallers Temperance have delivered a music video for their new track "The Devil: Sin, Sin, Sin" which comes from their just announced seventh album, Arcani, that is set to be released on October 16th via Napalm Records.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: Structured around the divinatory practice of Tarot, each of the new songs follows a different card of the Major Arcana deck. Pouring their passion into 13 spellbinding songs with even catchier symphonic melodies than before, Temperance's bright future takes shape on Arcani.

"The Devil: Sin, Sin, Sin" showcases dramatic instrumentation. Focusing on the sinister Devil card, the fifteenth trump of the Major Arcana, it features a dark undertone, in which the catchy chorus and the full vocal power of the melodic metal masters' multiple singers truly shine.

Marco Pastorino about "The Devil: Sin, Sin, Sin": "We've decided to begin our journey into the world of Arcani with a brand-new metal anthem for our upcoming setlists. 'Sin, Sin, Sin' embodies The Devil card, opening the gates to the world of Tarot within the context of Temperance. Are you ready to fall into sin?"

Their first trump comes in the shape of "The Fool." Just like the card has uniqueness in Tarot through being unnumbered or assigned 0, Arcani's opening song takes a special role through the lack of a subtitle. Paving the way for the album, TEMPERANCE have their trademark grand sound take shape in uplifting melodies and powerful duet vocals. For "The Magician: Into the Fire," male vocals take the lead, the blazing anthem further unfolding the potential of the magical record. The emotive mid-tempo track "Death: Right Before We Die," introduced by gentle keyboard melodies and fleshed out by impressively high notes, draws from a personal experience the band members shared. "The Tower: Lean Into Fear" takes the form of a hard rock song - an entirely new facet in TEMPERANCE's musical universe. Its Tarot paragon being a symbol of chaos and catastrophe as well as liberation, it is the perfect song for Kristin Starkey to show her roaring versatility. "The Devil: Sin, Sin, Sin" picks up on its predecessor's dark undertone, using it for a dramatic composition with an incomparably rousing chorus in which the Italian masters of modern melodic metal truly shine. Following, the quintet unveils a quasi-self-titled track with "Temperance: Forgiveness."

TEMPERANCE turn the virtue card into a well-balanced, encouraging song, claiming, "Another day is coming," before presenting theirs with the triumphant "The Chariot: Alla Ricerca dell'America" (Engl. "in search of America"), which adds both Italian lyrics, and a Swedish line honoring Starkey's chosen home, as well as more operatic singing to Arcani. The collectively catchy "Justice: Balance" portrays a similarly victorious sentiment, before the hopeful "The Star: Surrender Control" has TEMPERANCE move back to contrasting their vocalists. Introduced by electronic melodies, "Wheel of Fortune: Come and Call Me" comes in fast and forceful - fierce change once again matching the symbolism behind the eponymous card. Much calmer, "The Moon: The Man of Moonlight" harmonizes hidden danger through enticing instrumentation and strong vocals, before the intense "The Hanged Man: Petrichor" turns from acoustic guitars to heavy extraordinaire, from metal to opera, pulling together the numerous different styles the five-piece is capable of executing without the "pitture infamante's sacrifice. "The World," much like "The Fool," stands out in its title, but also as a song itself: The closing track is an acoustic guitar track with predominantly female vocals, mirroring the Major Arcana's final card in its feeling of success. With it, TEMPERANCE wrap up Arcani with a special feeling of overarching finality while still looking ahead.

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