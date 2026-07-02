Bob Weir Celebration Added To The Great South Bay Music Festival

LaMP and a special Bob Weir Celebration have been added to The Great South Bay Music Festival's 18th anniversary celebration that will be taking place July 23-26 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village.

From the announcement: Building on an already diverse lineup featuring My Morning Jacket, Sublime, Govt. Mule, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, The Used, Little Feat, Common Kings, Sierra Hull, KOYO, Cartel, NY Ska Jazz and more, festival organizers have announced additional artists and experiences that continue to make Great South Bay one of the Northeast's premier waterfront music festivals.

Joining Saturday's celebrated Jam Day lineup is LaMP, the acclaimed improvisational trio featuring Russ Lawton and Ray Paczkowski of the Trey Anastasio Band alongside Scott Metzger of Joe Russo's Almost Dead. Their addition further strengthens a day dedicated to free-flowing musicianship, improvisation and boundary-pushing performances.

On Sunday, the festival will also present a special Bob Weir Celebration, bringing together an all-star lineup honoring the legendary Grateful Dead co-founder. The tribute will feature Andy Falco (The Infamous Stringdusters), Rob Eaton (Dark Star Orchestra), Alwyn Robinson (Leftover Salmon), Eric Finland (Eric Krasno Band), Leslie Mendelson, Pat Falco (Cosmic Orchestra), with additional guests to be announced.

Beyond the music, Great South Bay continues to showcase one of Long Island's largest artisan marketplaces, featuring independent makers and craftspeople offering handcrafted jewelry, custom apparel, vintage clothing, permanent jewelry, hand-dyed wearable art, crochet, beach-inspired fashion, musical artwork and other one-of-a-kind goods.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy an expanded food village featuring everything from lobster rolls, barbecue, brick oven pizza and kielbasa to Thai-inspired fare, dumplings, stuffed pretzels, smoothies, açaí bowls, crepes and festival favorites. Beverage offerings include craft beer, wine and ready-to-drink favorites from Kona Big Wave, Blue Point Brewing Company, Greenport Harbor Brewing, Bridge Lane Wines, Athletic Brewing Company, Michelob Ultra and Surfside.

Happy Days Dispensary returns as the festival's official cannabis partner, bringing an on-site activation celebrating New York's legal cannabis community.

Community impact remains a cornerstone of the Great South Bay Music Festival. Continuing an 18-year tradition, the festival donates a percentage of ticket sales to support Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The festival will also once again host its Storyville Tent, providing complimentary space for local nonprofit organizations focused on supporting veterans, suicide prevention, pet rescue, environmental conservation and other community causes.

Now in its 18th year, the Great South Bay Music Festival has become a summertime tradition on Long Island, welcoming thousands of fans each year for four days of live music spanning rock, jam, reggae, alternative, pop punk, ska, bluegrass and more. Alongside nationally acclaimed headliners, the festival remains committed to showcasing emerging artists, supporting local businesses and giving back to the community that has helped it thrive for nearly two decades.

Tickets are on sale now, with General Admission, VIP, Ultra VIP and multi-day packages available. Children under 10 are admitted free.

Festival Times:

Thursday 7/24: Doors: 3:30pm, fest goes till 10pm

Friday 7/25: Doors at 4:00pm, fest goes till 11pm.

Saturday 7/26: Doors at 1:00pm, fest goes till 11pm.

Sunday 7/27: Doors at 2:00pm, fest goes till 10pm.

Shorefront Park is located just a few miles south of LIE, exit 63S, ...straight to the magnificent Great South Bay. By Train: LIRR to Patchogue Train Station, less than a mile from the fest.

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