Kamelot Release 'Ashen World' Video

Metal veterans Kamelot have released a music video for their new song "Ashen World". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Dark Asylum", which is set to arrive on August 28th.
Thomas Youngblood said of the new song, "Ashen World" captures that moment of standing at the crossroads between darkness and hope, where the journey forward begins. It's classic Kamelot at its core, while opening new doors into the world of Dark Asylum."
Tommy Karevik added, "It's a deep dive into the topography of the human mind, exploring its valleys, peaks, and the void in between. It's about breaking free from the limiting beliefs that hold us captive and creating a new reality that allow us to expand and realize our full potential."
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