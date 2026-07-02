Lost Rick Derringer Song 'United States' Released For America's 250th

Carmine Appice has surprise released a song called "United States" that was originally recorded by the late Rick Derringer 5 years ago, and recently completed by Carmine just in time to celebrate American's 250th.
Appice had this to say, "The song UNITED STATES was recorded 5 years ago when Rick Derringer asked me to put drums on it. It sat for 5 years. Then last week I asked his wife Jenda to send me the song to listen to. I remember really liking the song. After hearing it I gave it to Pat Regan to remaster.
"Then I asked Dom Esposito if he can put a video together quick to get it out for our country's 250th anniversary celebration. So we are celebrating Rick Derringer who passed away last year also.
"Jenda and I decided to make a video together to celebrate Rick and the 250 years of our country. God Bless America" Watch the video below:
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