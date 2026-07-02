Motionless In White and Skylar Grey Take 'R.I.P.' To No. 1

Motionless In White and Skylar Grey's new collaboration "R.I.P" has claimed the No. 1 spot of the Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. We were sent these details:
Skylar is a 5x GRAMMY-nominated artist with a catalog of over 19B streams. She co-wrote the track, performing as a guest vocalist, which marked her first collaboration with a metal band. The song has earned nearly 4M Spotify streams and has received ample media coverage for her successful entry into the genre.
This collaboration follows Grey's solo album, WASTED POTENTIAL, which reflects on her past before her music career, emphasizing themes of self-worth, first heartbreaks, and small-town escapism. Grey wrote the album alongside producer Danny Majic to blend 90s alternative, Y2K pop, and honest songwriting, a style she refers to as "bubblegrunge."
Grey has been the creative spirit of major hits such as "Love the Way You Lie" and "Coming Home," while continuing to evolve as a songwriter and artist. She has teamed up with Macklemore on the song "Glorious" and co-wrote "Forever Without You" on Evanescence's latest album, all demonstrating her versatility across genres.
Watch Motionless In White's Video For 'R.I.P.' (Feat. Skylar Grey)
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