.

Nonpoint Release 'Is It' Video And Announce New Album

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jul 02, 2026 2:11 PM EDT
Nonpoint Release 'Is It' Video And Announce New Album

Nonpoint have released a music video for their hit single "Is It" and announced that they will be releasing their 11th studio album, entitled "The Last Word" on September 18th

Elias had this to say about the single, "'Is It' is that internal conflict where you question getting too involved? Did I push too hard? Did I ask too much? It's that feeling of wondering if doing what you thought was right actually meant hurting the people around you."

He said of the album, "In a world that sometimes wants to put a timestamp on creativity, The Last Word is our way of saying we're just getting started. We're pushing back against expectation and pushing forward into our own next chapter."

Soriano explains the symbolism of the album art, "This album cover tells a piece of our story. After years of making music, we feel more aligned than ever-musically, visually, and creatively. We're writing some of the strongest material of our career, our live shows are as powerful as they've ever been, and the band feels focused and energized. The pencil on the cover represents what it's like to be handed one last tool and expected to fit everything you have left to say into it. Not because the ideas are gone, but because longevity often comes with assumptions and limits. The Last Word isn't about accepting an ending. It's about challenging that narrative. If this is the pencil we're being handed, we're going to use it-and make sure the words written with it still matter."

Related Stories
Nonpoint Release 'Is It' Video And Announce New Album

Nonpoint, Powerman 5000, Soil, and DED Lead Rock Lansing Lineup

Nonpoint Announce The Even More Outta Control Tour

Hear Nonpoint's New Single 'Is It'

NONPOINT Recruit SOiL and Sumo Cyco For The Outta Control Tour

News > Nonpoint

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal- Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival- Airbourne- more

Day In Country

Watch Russell Dickerson And Fetty Wap's 'BOOTS' Video- Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins- more

Day In Pop

Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more

Reviews

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Motionless In White and Skylar Grey Take 'R.I.P.' To No. 1

Enslaved Collaborate With Blackfeet Nation Elder On 'Spirit Healer'

Watch The Lazy Eyes' 'Always In The Back Of My Mind' Video

Singled Out: A Heavy Quiet's Downsider

Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal

Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival

Hear Airbourne's New Song 'Kid In A Candy Store'

Haken Announce New EP With 'Delirium' Video

Hear Black Sabbath's 'Changes' Covered By Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan

A Perfect Circle's 'Thirteenth Step' Getting Audiophile Reissue

Rolling Stones Collaborators To Rock The Maui Music and Food Experience

Bryan Adams Celebrates Canada Day With '51st State'