Nonpoint Release 'Is It' Video And Announce New Album

Nonpoint have released a music video for their hit single "Is It" and announced that they will be releasing their 11th studio album, entitled "The Last Word" on September 18th
Elias had this to say about the single, "'Is It' is that internal conflict where you question getting too involved? Did I push too hard? Did I ask too much? It's that feeling of wondering if doing what you thought was right actually meant hurting the people around you."
He said of the album, "In a world that sometimes wants to put a timestamp on creativity, The Last Word is our way of saying we're just getting started. We're pushing back against expectation and pushing forward into our own next chapter."
Soriano explains the symbolism of the album art, "This album cover tells a piece of our story. After years of making music, we feel more aligned than ever-musically, visually, and creatively. We're writing some of the strongest material of our career, our live shows are as powerful as they've ever been, and the band feels focused and energized. The pencil on the cover represents what it's like to be handed one last tool and expected to fit everything you have left to say into it. Not because the ideas are gone, but because longevity often comes with assumptions and limits. The Last Word isn't about accepting an ending. It's about challenging that narrative. If this is the pencil we're being handed, we're going to use it-and make sure the words written with it still matter."
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