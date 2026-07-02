Paul Laine Shares 'Love Me Or Leave Me' Visualizer

Paul Laine has shared a visualizer for his new song "Love Me Or Leave", which is the first single from his just announce new studio album, "The Long Road Back," that will be released on September 25, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Laine had this to say about the single, "I'm so happy to launch a new era in my solo career with my new single 'Love Me Or Leave Me.' I feel like I finally got a chance to pick up where I left off all those years ago, when I finished making 'Stick It In Your Ear.' Come join me on my new musical journey with 'The Long Road Back' album. See y'all out on the Road in 2027."

He said of the album, "Ever since I released my first solo album, I've wondered when I'd finally have the chance to make a follow-up. Life - and music - have a way of taking you places you never expect. Looking back, every chapter of my career has led me down a different road, and each one has shaped me as both a songwriter and a person."

"I've been incredibly fortunate to make records with Danger Danger, Darkhorse, The Defiants, Shugaazer, and Jetset Junkies. Every one of those experiences taught me something and gave me memories I'll always carry with me. But somewhere in the back of my mind, I always knew the road would eventually lead me home - to where it all started. Just a kid with a guitar, trying to make sense of love, life, loss, hope, and everything in between through songs," he added.

"'The Long Road Back' is exactly that. It's a musical journey back to my roots, but it's also a reflection of every mile I've travelled to get here. Every song carries a piece of the life I've lived, the people I've met, and the lessons I've learned along the way. In many ways, this record feels like coming full circle. After all these years, I'm grateful to finally share this chapter with everyone who's been waiting for it. I hope these songs find a place in your story, just as they've become part of mine," LAINE concluded.

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