Sleep Theory Surprise Release Unexpected Covers EP

Sleep Theory have just surprised fans with the release of their brand new "(E)motional (S)upport (C)are (P)ackage" EP and a video for their take on Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer".
Aside from the Swift track, the new EP also features Sleep Theory's rock makeover of the classic NSYNC hit song "Bye Bye Bye," as well as a cover of Paramore's "My Heart."
The EP arrives as the band is preparing for a busy summer of live action including performances at several music festivals including the Vans Warped Tour, Summer of '99 & Beyound Festival and more. Watch the "Cruel Summer" video and see the live dates below:
7/18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration@
7/19 - Tinley Park, IL - Summer of '99 & Beyond Festival@
7/28- Kansas City, MO- The Truman (SOLD OUT) *
7/30- Green Bay, WI- EPIC Event Center*
7/31- Dubuque, IA- Dubuque County Fair Association*
8/1- Omaha, NE- The Admiral Theater*
8/2- Springfield, MO- The Regency Live*
8/21- Montreal, QC- Warped Tour Montreal@
8/22- El Reno, OK- Lucky Star Amphitheater- Rock 100.5FM Kattfest@
9/12-13- Mexico City, MX- Warped Tour Mexico City@
9/20- Louisville, KY- Louder Than Life Festival@
10/4- Sacramento, CA- Aftershock Festival@
10/17- Nashville, TN- Ceremony Festival@
10/24 - Fort Worth, TX - Sick New World@
*Headline Date
@Festival
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