The Kinks' 'Brothers' Exhibition Coming To Gibson Garage London

Gibson Garage London have announced that the "'The Kinks: Brothers" art exhibition in collaboration with painter Christian Furr will be opening on July 24th and will run through September 26th.

They shared these details: Music icons The Kinks changed the face of music around the world. But their story started with Ray and Dave Davies; two brothers playing music in their parents' North London living room.

Over 60 years on from The Kinks forming, Ray and Dave Davies are uniting for an art exhibition in collaboration with painter Christian Furr at the Gibson Garage London, from 24 July - 6 September 2026

When Dave Davies saw the finished works for the first time, he was moved to tears and immediately began painting on them himself.

Before forming The Kinks, Ray Davis studied painting at Hornsey College of Art and Dave has painted for many years, making visual art part of their creativity from the beginning.

The 'Brothers' exhibition sees Christian Furr reimagine a passport photobooth photograph of the brothers together taken in East Finchley, North London in 1968 as new, original paintings.

Dave Davies says: "It was a magic moment when we crammed into the photobooth all those years ago. Christian Furr has done a wonderful job in developing the image into special artworks. We hope people love these as much as we do."

Ray Davies adds: "Over the years it's been amazing to see creative people take our music and make something of their own. Christian Furr has done just that. It's great to be doing something new with Dave, and seeing these paintings and the original passport photobooth picture again brings back a lot of memories."

Christian Furr recalls creating the paintings: "I was thinking about Matisse, punk, pop art, luminosity, and keeping that colour as bright as possible, because that to me is what I see when I listen to The Kinks."

Christian Furr first came to international acclaim as the youngest artist ever commissioned to paint the late Queen Elizabeth II and has since exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery and Saatchi Gallery.

Every painting in the exhibition will be signed by Ray and Dave Davies, and Christian Furr. The paintings and a collection of limited-edition prints will be available to purchase from RedHouse Originals.

Staged at the Gibson Garage London-the UK home of the legendary guitar brand whose instruments helped define the sound of The Kinks and generations of British music innovators-The Brothers exhibition celebrates the enduring creative spirit that has shaped modern music.

Ray and Dave Davies grew up in 6 Denmark Terrace, a terraced house in Muswell Hill, London where music and Saturday night family parties were a regular feature. The front room saw the birth of "You Really Got Me" which became an international hit in 1964 and propelled The Kinks to international stardom. The group followed the iconic single up with seventeen UK top 20 singles, including some British rock's best-loved and most influential songs "Waterloo Sunset," "Sunny Afternoon," "Dead End Street," and "Lola."

Hailed one of the 100 greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone, The Kinks became vital influences for Blondie, The Jam, The Ramones, The Clash, Black Sabbath, The Doors, The Pretenders, and Van Halen.

The Who's Pete Townsend once described The Kinks influence: "The Kinks invented a new kind of language for pop songwriting that influenced me from the very beginning." Ray's songwriting was so influential to Blur and Oasis he earned the nickname 'the Godfather of Britpop." The Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

To celebrate the exhibition, Gibson and RedHouse Originals are dropping free limited edition prints in three secret London locations linked to the band's history. While all paintings are signed by Ray, Dave, and Christian, a small number of signed, limited-edition prints will also be signed by Dave Davies and Christian Furr and available to fans on a first come, first served, basis at the exhibition opening on 24 July.

The Kinks: Brothers is at the Gibson Garage London from 24 July - 6 September 2026. Open Monday - Friday 11am-7pm, Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12-6. Signed paintings and limited-edition prints are also available from RedHouse Originals online.

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