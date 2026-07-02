Watch Billy Morrison and Dexter Holland Team Up With 'Never Gonna Change'

Billy Morrison has shared his latest collaboration. This time he teamed up with The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland for a song called "Never Gonna Change", which will appear on Billy's forthcoming album "Hollow", that is set to hit stores on August 7th.

Morrison had this to say about the track, "'Never Gonna Change' paints a picture of a dysfunctional home life and the feeling of eternal youth-live for the moment, party hard, regret nothing...the battle cry of every generation.

"'Never Gonna Change' is one of those perfect pop punk slices of rebellion that hopefully spans a couple of generational gaps. Teenagers will always feel the same-misunderstood-and Dexter has been one of the most vital voices of teenage angst and rebellion since The Offspring hit the world running in 1984.

"So, when I finished writing this track with Los Angeles-based songwriter, Jacob Bunton, it was clear we wanted Dexter to be the voice of the track. Dexter and I recently performed together in Royal Machines [Morrison's side project], so I dropped him a text and he loved the idea.

"Thanks to the miracle of modern technology, he was able to record his tracks in the middle of an Offspring tour, and Barry Pointer mixed it all into the killer track we have here."

Dexter added, "Billy Morrison has a great track record and is a good guy so when he sent me 'Never Gonna Change' for a collab, it was an immediate 'I'm in.' The song is just the right amount of angst, rebellion and fun. A summer banger if you ask me."

Billy had this to say about the Mike Savage-directed lyric video, "The days of a black screen with white text for a lyric video are way behind us, and Mike Savage is creating killer, story-driven lyric videos which fit this track perfectly," says Morrison. "It's an easy, fun way to put some appropriate visuals to the song and get the lyrics out there. Mike did a great job on this one." Watch it below:

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