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Watch The Lazy Eyes' 'Always In The Back Of My Mind' Video

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jul 02, 2026 12:59 PM EDT
Watch The Lazy Eyes' 'Always In The Back Of My Mind' Video

The Lazy Eyes have released a music video for their new song "Always In The Back Of My Mind," which is the third single from the forthcoming "Cheesy Love Songs LP" that is set to be released on August 21st.

Vocalist Harvey Geraghty had this to say about the creation of the brand new song, "This song features one of my favorite instruments to play at home, the Farfisa Bravo.

"I bought it for about $50 and I just love the tone and charm that it has. It also has an inbuilt drum machine which features in the song too. It's one of those instruments that makes anything you play sound good."

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Watch The Lazy Eyes' 'Always In The Back Of My Mind' Video

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