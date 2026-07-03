Deep Purple Streaming New Album 'Splat!'

Hard rock legends Deep Purple have releasing their 24th studio album "Splat!', which features the previously released singles "Arrogant Boy," "Diablo" and "Guilt Trippin'".

SRO shared these details: With Splat!, Deep Purple turn 'the end of humanity' into a hard rock album. The new album doesn't deal with the end as destruction, but as transformation-a metamorphosis beyond physical existence. What sounds like a heavy concept becomes unmistakably Deep Purple: driven by the sound and attitude that has always set the band apart from the rest.

Recorded with renowned producer Bob Ezrin, SPLAT! follows the band's last four studio albums, all of which reached #1 in multiple countries, underlining one of the most remarkable career runs in rock.

"I have to say, now we are very much back in with material that is compatible with 'Highway Star,' 'Smoke on the Water,' and 'Lazy'-the dynamics, the balance, and the fun of the music we made from '69 to '73," frontman Ian Gillan says about the new album.

On the eve of the album's release, fans had the chance to experience the entire album at pre-listening events in selected music venues and indie record stores worldwide, from Milan to Mexico City.

To celebrate the album release, Deep Purple are currently on a major 2026 touring schedule. Following European summer dates, the SPLAT! World Tour heads to North America before bringing the band back to major arenas across Europe in autumn and to South America in December.

Stream or purchase the album here

Related Stories

Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Deep Purple Going Back To Their Roots With New Album 'Splat!'

Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'

Watch Deep Purple's 'Arrogant Boy' Video

News > Deep Purple