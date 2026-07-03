Future Palace Make 'Tidal Waves' With New Video

Future Palace are giving fans a taste of their forthcoming album "Resurgence" with the release of a music video for the track "Tidal Waves", ahead of the album's July 31st release date.

Vocalist Maria Lessing had this to say about the new track, "This is probably the most important song I have ever written. It was extremely hard for me to write and I have failed to write a good song about this very important topic over and over again these past years.

"To sum it up: This song is about true love and how it feels. It can be very hard to recognize true love, but I personally found it in the role of being a big sister. Being someone who protects, cares, and always finds the time and patience to be there.

"I tried, and still try, my best to keep my younger sister from the pain that I had to go through. Even though we already went through a lot of pain together in our lifes, but it made our bond only stronger. I feel like no one will ever truly understand you like a close sibling does."

"This one started with a request by [drummer] Johannes [Fruchtenicht] when he said he wanted a certain kind of ballad," further explains guitarist Manuel Kohlert. "Challenge accepted. The instrumental was actually very easy to write and came naturally. Compared to the rest of the album this track is by far the softest, yet it builds up to a big, still heavy chorus followed by a dreamy acoustic bridge. All in all, this is our rock ballad."

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