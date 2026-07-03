Hear Ben Poole's New Song 'No Second Chances'

Ben Poole has released a brand new single called "No Second Chances". The song comes from his forthcoming album "Post-Midnight Behaviour" that is set to be released on September 25th and marks his first studio album of new material in eight years.
"I wanted this album to showcase my evolution as guitarist and singer songwriter," says Ben. "For several years, I have performed over 150 shows a year across more than 20 countries. My guitar style and technique have developed, my singing voice has matured, and my influences have varied. The new album is a journey that combines Blues, Rock, Soul, Country, and Alternative Rock. I still get to let loose on the guitar, but within a more subdued and reflective manner. Ambiance inspired the name of the album, Post-Midnight Behaviour."
"I have released a few live albums in recent years. They are much quicker and a time stamp on where you are at that moment. I took my time over the new album so that it would be super-realised in every aspect. My writing team and I really pushed ourselves. We dug deep to make sure the songwriting was of the highest quality and the arrangements were carefully structured and perfectly executed. My fans are going to really like what we have created. It was well worth the wait!"
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