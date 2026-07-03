Singled Out: Silver Cave's Docile Creature

Silver Cave just released their new single "Docile Creature" and to celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to share the inspiration behind the new track with us. Here is the story:

The idea was simple: Write a heavy song about being a nice person. I thought the dissonance of that was funny. But in addition, it honestly feels like kindness is something that is missing in our society right now. Or rather, at least in America, there is an emphasis on cruelty and greed over doing the right thing. Many of our current leaders emphasize hurting marginalized people rather than actually helping their constituents, and many others emphasize killing innocent people abroad.

Put all of that together, and there is a lot of righteous anger. I am angry that we as a people cannot focus on empathy and helping others. I am angry that we must STILL demonize people that are not like us. I am angry that we cannot just be NICE.

So, when you really think about it, writing a heavy song about being nice makes a lot of sense actually. Our hopeful voices need to cut through the vile noise all around us. I hope that Docile Creature can do that for people. At least a few. Choose to serve compassion with the wisdom you impart.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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