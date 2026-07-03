Watch Gus G.'s 'Confession' Video

Firewind mastermind Gus G. has premiered a music video for his song "Confession", which is the latest single from his fifth solo album "Steel Burner" that arrived back in April.
Gus himself had this to say about the new video, "'Confession' is the final video from 'Steel Burner'. We filmed it in one of my favourite cities in the world - Buenos Aires, Argentina.
"I composed this track while on the road last year - I think every composition is a confession of one's soul, a personal statement. This is one of mine and it's slightly different compared to the other songs from the album. I hope you enjoy it.
I'll be back on the road this Fall - see you out there!"
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