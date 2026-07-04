Alkaline Trio Forced To Cancel Tour For Medical Reasons

Alkaline Trio have been forced to cancel their UK tour so that frontman Matt Skibamust can receive medical attention in the U.S. The trek was set to kick off on Friday (July 3rd).

The band took to social media with the following message,"We are immensely sorry but we must cancel our dates in England, including tonight's show in Birmingham, due to medical issues Matt has been suffering from that have worsened.

"He's gonna be okay but needs to be treated stateside as soon as possible. We will be back healthier and stronger! Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

Related Stories

Alkaline Trio Welcome New Member

Rise Against Tap Alkaline Trio For North American Tour

Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release

Alkaline Trio Share Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Bleeding Out'

News > Alkaline Trio