Hear Motorhead's Expanded 'Kiss Of Death' 20th Anniversary Edition

Motorhead have released the expanded 20th anniversary edition of their "Kiss Of Death" album, which is available on double vinyl LP and double CD formats, as well as digitally. Here is the official announcement:
Originally released in 2006, Kiss of Death is a ferocious reminder of Motorhead's uncompromising, no-frills spirit-and a timely nod to the legendary status they've earned as one of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.
Driven by Lemmy's unmistakable growl, backed by Phil Campbell's blistering guitar work and Mikkey Dee's razor-sharp precision drumming, Kiss of Death-their 18th studio album-picks up exactly where 2004's Inferno left off. It's Motorhead doing what they do best: loud, fast, and relentless.
Leaning into the heavier edge of their sound, the album also features guest appearances from Mike Inez (Alice in Chains) and C.C. DeVille (Poison), and delivers standout cuts like Sucker, Trigger, and the fan-favourite God Was Never On Your Side.
Marking its 20th anniversary, this new edition sees the album newly half-speed mastered from the original tapes, with fresh liner notes from Classic Rock's Dave Ling paying tribute to the contribution of the legendary Phil Campbell following his recent sad passing. It also includes an exclusive bonus live LP, capturing the band's 2007 performance at Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, available on vinyl for the first time. The CD edition features three additional bonus tracks.
Buy or stream it here
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