Shaun Glass GoFundMe Campaign Launched For His Family

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family of Shaun Glass (Terminal Death, Sindrome, Broken Hope, SOiL, Dirge Within, The Bloodline, and Repentance), who passed away on July 1st.

O'Donnell Media Group sent over these details: At Noble Demon, we have always believed that music is ultimately about people. While Shaun Glass's legacy as a guitarist, songwriter, and pioneer of Chicago metal will continue to inspire generations, the greatest legacy he leaves behind is the countless lives he touched with his generosity, kindness, and unwavering belief in others.

The tribute below was written by Troy Dixler on behalf of Shaun's family. We hope you'll take a moment to read it, remember the remarkable man behind the music, and, if you're able, help honor the legacy he cared about most: his son, Maddux.

On July 1, 2026, the world lost Shaun Glass, a legendary musician who spent over four decades shaping the Chicago metal scene through Terminal Death, Sindrome, Broken Hope, SOiL, Dirge Within, The Bloodline, and most recently Repentance. He shared stages with some of the biggest names in the genre and left behind music that fans still play on repeat.

But if you ask anyone who actually knew Shaun, the music was never the most impressive thing about him.

Shaun's wealth was never in a bank account, it was in every room he ever walked into. You could know him for five minutes and walk away feeling like you'd known him your whole life. He introduced bands, friends, and strangers to chances they never would have found on their own, not because it benefited him, but because that's just who he was, and he never once asked for anything back. Ask around the metal scene and you won't find one person who claims to be his best friend. You'll find fifty. That's not an exaggeration. That was just Shaun.

On May 31, 2026, Shaun suffered a stroke brought on by undiagnosed high blood pressure. He spent nearly a month in the hospital on life support, surrounded the entire time by people who truly loved him, before passing peacefully on hospice care. Shaun's insurance is pending, and anyone who has ever dealt with a hospital bill knows what even a few days in intensive care can cost. A month on life support has left behind an overwhelming amount of medical debt and final expenses.

A fundraiser has been set up for Shaun's family by Troy Dixler. (see it here)

Every donation goes into the Maddux Glass Irrevocable Trust. Shaun's medical and final expenses are paid from it first, but the heart of this fund is Maddux, giving him the education, stability, and future his father always wanted for him. That future is protected in this trust, permanent, and something no one can ever take from him.

If Shaun ever made you feel like family, connected you to someone, or picked up the phone when you needed him, this is the moment to give back a fraction of what he gave so many of us for free.

Shaun Glass made thousands of people feel like they mattered. Now it's our turn to make sure his son knows he mattered too.

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