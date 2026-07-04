Solace Release Their New Album 'Fading Failing Ruin'

Solace have released their fifth full-length studio album "Fading Failing Ruin" via Magnetic Eye Records. The album is available on CD, vinyl and digitally (full album stream below).

"The fact that Solace are still here after 30 years makes 'Fading Failing Ruin' a real milestone for us, and I'm still in a band that I love with some of my oldest friends", guitarist Tommy Southard writes. "Timmy our drummer and I started our first band when he was 12 and I was 14!

"Soon after that, our bass player Mike and I founded a band playing Priest and Kiss covers. It feels kind of wild that we're still here making music we love all these years later.

"I couldn't be more proud of this record and all the massive work that we put into it. Both Justins did an incredible job, and I consider both brothers. It was a labor of love and I hope that translates and people enjoy it as much as we do. Now, I just want this band to continue and make more music before our time runs out."

Stream the album below or purchase here

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