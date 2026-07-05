Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Shares America's 250th Message

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford took to Instagram on July 4th to share a special message with fans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Although he was born in the UK, Halford has resided in Phoenix, AZ for over four decades. Here is what he had to say, "Hello, America. Today you celebrate an extraordinary milestone.

"For a quarter of a millennium, your nation has been guided by the enduring ideals of liberty, opportunity and self-government. While your journey has not been easy, each generation has worked to move your country closer to its highest principles.

"This anniversary is more than a celebration of the past. It's your shared responsibility for the future. The freedoms you enjoy, the diversity that strengthens you and the spirit of innovation that defines you are all part of a legacy entrusted to you. As you honor those who came before you, inspire those who will follow. May you continue to build a nation that values unity, hope and service to your country.

"Happy 250th birthday, America. May the next 250 years be marked by courage, progress, unconditional love and freedom for all. Thank you, and keep the metal faith loud and proud."

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