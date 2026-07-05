Mastodon Stream 'Your Ghost Again' Performance From European tour

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a live version of their current single, "Your Ghost Again", as performed on their European tour.
Produced by Patrik Berger (Taylor Swift, Robyn) and Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, the song is the first piece of new Mastodon music to be released since the death of co-founding guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds, who departed the lineup in March 2025 and passed away in a motorcycle accident five months later.
"'Your Ghost Again' is about when you lose somebody that's close to you that you existed with for most of your life," says drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. "When we were in the studio recording, I kept seeing Brent. I'd see him on my right holding the guitar because that's where he'd usually be. It's the same with my mom: I keep seeing her. I was just singing about what I was seeing, and I was seeing ghosts."
"Your Ghost Again" is the first single from the band's upcoming ninth studio album, which will follow 2021's "Hushed And Grim."
Stream the live performance video from Europe here.
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