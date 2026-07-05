Metallica 'Seek And Destroy' In Italy

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Seek And Destroy", from a recent show in Bologna, Italy. The track from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", was featured during a June 3 appearance at the city's Stadio Renato Dall'Ara as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

While the album didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years after its release, "Kill 'Em All" peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 4.5 million copies Stateside.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of "Fuel" from the Bologna show. The Italian event - with openers Gojira and Knocked Loose - is one of the final spring dates of the series before the group launches its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.

Watch video of both performances from Bologna here.

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