Sammy Hagar Calls For Unity 'Right Now'

Sammy Hagar shared the special message that he planned to use to introduce his performance of the Van Halen classic "Right Now" at the America's 250th event in Washington D.C. on July 4th.

Sadly, Sammy's special performance did not take place as the event was disrupted by weather. He took to social media and shared, "i'm so sorry about the cancellation up to tonight's #fourthofjuly event in DC. .

"I was so excited to present this speech to the world at the beginning of the Van Halen song 'right now' for those of you that had seen shows leading up to the Fourth of July event I had been practicing every night trying to get it right.

"Here's the original last version of what I wanted to present to the United States of America and the rest of the world on Independence Day. #unification #cometogether #rightnow peace on earth"

The text on the photo reads, "Right now we are celebrating our country's 250th birthday & right now would be a good time to reunite the country. Come together right now stop the violence. Stop the hate

"Right now is a good time to show some love & respect to our fellow brothers & sisters. Let['s] now be prejudice. Let's all come together right now. Remember united we stand, divided we fall. All we need is love. Right here right now. Happy birthday America.

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