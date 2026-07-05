Singled Out: John DeMena's More Than Meets The Eye

Heavy space rocker John DeMena just released his brand new single and music video called "More Than Meets The Eye". To celebrate we asked John to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Have you ever been completely wrong about someone? That's where "More Than Meets The Eye" began. Over the years, I've met people I thought I had figured out, only to discover they were carrying struggles, loss, or dreams I never would have guessed. I've also been on the receiving end of being judged before anyone knew my story. It made me realize we're all fighting battles, chasing something, or carrying experiences that rarely show on the surface. That's the heart of this song.

I then started messing around with the main guitar riff and the music naturally grew from there. Instead of giving everything away at once, the song slowly unfolds. It starts with a hypnotic atmosphere before exploding into bigger guitars, soaring melodies, and a powerful chorus. I wanted the music to mirror the message, revealing new layers as it builds-just like people do.

I've always believed the best songs leave room for discovery and let the listener bring their own imagination to the experience. That's what "More Than Meets The Eye" is about. I hope people come for the riffs and melodies, but leave with the reminder that there's always another side to every story-and that the things that matter most are often the ones we don't see at first glance.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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