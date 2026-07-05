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Stanley Simmons Share 'Don't Leave Me Here Like That' Video

07-05-2026
Stanley Simmons Share 'Don't Leave Me Here Like That' Video

Stanley Simmons have shared a music video for their brand new single "Don't Leave Me Here Like That". The track comes from the group's debut album "Dancing While The World Is Ending", which will arrive on August 28th.

The band, comprised of Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, the sons of KISS co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, are also gearing up to launch their first U.S. tour this fall.

The video was directed by Jack Hackett and produced by Hayley Brown and the song follows the group's previous singles "Cellophane", "Temporary Love", "Body Down", and "Dancing While The World Is Ending".

Watch the video and see the upcoming dates below:

9/14 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum

9/16 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

9/17 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

9/19 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

9/22 - Birmingham, AL - All Good Beverage Co.

9/23 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall - Row 1

9/24 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon And Beyond

9/27 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre - Side Room

9/29 - Huntington, WV - The Loud - Live Music & Beer Garden

9/30 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
10/2 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

10/3 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

10/5 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live - The Lounge

10/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery

10/8 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

10/11 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

10/12 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

10/14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

10/15 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

10/18 - Des Moines, IA - xBk Live

10/20 - Denver, CO - Goosetown Tavern

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/25 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

10/26 - Portland, OR - Holocene

10/29 - Napa, CA - Napa Music Hall - The Ballroom

10/31 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
11/1 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

11/3 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

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