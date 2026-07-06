Amon Amarth Offshoot Fimbul Winter Recruit The Crown's Johan Lindstrand For 'When The Sun Comes Out At Night'

Fimbul Winter have released their brand new single release, "When The Sun Comes Out At Night" featuring Johan Lindstrand (The Crown). C Squared Music shared these details:

With a line-up formed of three previous members of Amon Amarth, and completed with Clint Williams, Fimbul Winter embarks on greater exploration and development of melodic death metal. This latest endeavor follows the band's previous single "Crowned In Ash" and the 2025 debut EP What Once Was.

"When The Sun Comes Out At Night" descends into a thunderous, high-speed onslaught driven by incessant riffs and untamable percussion. Fiercely melodic, entwining guitars traverse alongside the anguish-fueled harsh vocal performance from Clint Williams and guest vocalist Johan Lindstrand (THE CROWN). The shadowy atmosphere, brutal in nature, obtains a heroic, victorious quality as it reaches its end.

Lyrically, "When The Sun Comes Out At Night" explores the loss of stability experienced upon seeing reality too clearly. This awakening of truth, of knowing, becomes disorientating as it dismantles what was once certain.

Forging a sound that is heavy, melodic and atmospheric, Fimbul Winter honor the legacy of their death metal foundations producing music that feels familiar yet is modern in its approach. Drawing from their knowledge and experience in Amon Amarth, and expanding further their artistic boundaries, Fimbul Winter brings power, energy and vehemence into all of their sonic offerings.

Drums and guitars on "When The Sun Comes Out At Night" were recorded at Studio Fluff Vasteras with engineer Andreas Moren while vocals were recorded at Witching Hour Audio and engineered by Shaun Farrugia. Bass performance on the track was performed by Risa Andersson, and mixing and mastering was completed by Marko Tervonen at Studio-MT. The cover artwork for "When The Sun Comes Out At Night" was created by Katarzyna Urbanek.

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