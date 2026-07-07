From Ashes to New Stand Up To Bullies

From Ashes to New take on online bullies with after a video they shared of a fan singing their song "Die For You" was met with negative comments. The video for the song from their most recently album "REFLECTIONS" has received over 1.8 million views on YouTube since release earlier this year.

Atom Splitter shared these details about the band' reaction to the bullies: From Ashes to New then experienced yet another moment - this one viral - that has demonstrated the depth of their connection with their fans. The band posted a video of one of their fans singing "Die For You" at a show, and noticed bullying comments being made towards the fan and immediately leapt to her defense. Brandyberry doubled down and addressed this behavior from the stage, reinforcing the fact that the band will not tolerate such antics. The band also reached out to the fan and promised her lifetime guest lists to their shows.

"All I could see was a beautiful soul having a beautiful moment," says Matt Brandyberry. "As a father of a son who dealt with some of these same things, there is no way I would let that behavior go unaddressed. Our fans mean everything to us and I will always do whatever I can to make them feel safe in our fandom."

"I will always use my platform to fight back against a**holes, especially when it comes to our fans," declares Danny Case. "Growing up, I was the scrawny undersized kid with red hair so I know what it's like to be targeted. I know what it's like to feel helpless. Sometimes, all it takes is having someone stand up for you to make a difference. I never had that. I tried to ignore it all instead and it never made a difference. So when people say 'Ignore the haters,' I say 'F**k that.' I say kick them in the f**kin' teeth."

From Ashes to New have further tapped into their philanthropic side and dedication to fans by partnering with Fandiem and HeartSupport, the organization founded by August Burns Red's Jake Luhrs, to offer a flyaway promotion to Louder Than Life in Louisville this September. Teaming up with Heart Support reflects a deeper, long-term dedication to mental health awareness and breaking down the stigma around asking for help.

The lucky winner will receive flight and hotel accommodations, a meet and greet with the band, a pair of VIP passes to Louder Than Life, a signed item, merchandise, a signed guitar, and side stage access during From Ashes to New's set. Find more details here

With this initiative, From Ashes to New continue to demonstrate a rare level of artist-driven commitment to their community, extending their message of resilience, honesty, and connection. Within a scene built on shared experience and emotional honesty, moments like this reinforce how vital it is for artists, fans, and communities to continue showing up for one another - both in celebration and in support when it matters most.

From Ashes to New bringing a campaign of this scale into a charitable partnership underscores the growing role major rock artists play in driving real-world impact beyond music consumption.

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