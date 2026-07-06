Katerina Nicole And Johnny Ciardullo Team Up For 'Black On White'

Canadian-Greek metal star Katerina Nicole has delivered a visualizer for her brand new track "Black on White," featuring Johnny Ciardullo of Angelmaker and Carcosa.

"This track is my way of processing a truly disgusting situation I found myself in," shares Katerina, pulling back the curtain. "Having Johnny on it felt less like a traditional feature and more like a confrontation - a stand-off between two voices. That dynamic gave the song an intensity it wouldn't have had otherwise, making it one of the most powerful tracks we've created."

Ciardullo concurs, "Working on this song with Kat was an absolute riot. It's not every day you get to work on a song with someone you went to high school with 10+ years down the road. From the moment I heard the demo, I was excited to work on it and see where we could take it and I'm extremely proud of what it's turned into."

Producer Jordan Chase also offers a deeper insight, saying, "'Black on White' was a very late addition to the songs we had already written, but it was an absolute blast to create. We wanted to keep Kat's signature sound, while also making a home for Johnny's vocal style. It came together incredibly fast -and thankfully so- because Kat and I only had four hours to finish the final touches on the music and track all of her vocals. Sometimes, having a tight deadline can create real magic. Johnny's and Kat's vocals complement each other extremely well, and Johnny did an amazing job adding new ideas that we hadn't even considered while demoing the song. The power of a crossover is definitely real on this one."

Related Stories

Singled Out: Katerina Nicole's Emotionally

News > Katerina Nicole