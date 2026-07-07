Metallica Rock Black Sabbath Classic On Anniversary Of Ozzy's Final Show

Metallica played a special tribute to Black Sabbath on Sunday (July 5th), which marked the first anniversary of the legendary band's final performance at Ozzy Osbourne's farewell show, Back To The Beginning, in his native Birmingham, England.
Sunday's show in London was the conclusion of Metallica's massive M72 World Tour and the Black Sabbath and Ozzy tribute came during the portion of the show where Kirk Hammet and Robert Trujillo take the stage for a special tribute to the city they are playing.
On Sunday night Robert Trujillo introduced the tribute by telling the audience, "A year ago today was a very important event. Back to the Beginning, Black Sabbath and so many other people. Someone just gave me this right now and it's pretty powerful." He then held up a sign and said, "It says, 'Do It For Ozzy.'
"So we've got a little bit of a mashup here. Oh yeah. Ozzy, we love you and we miss you brother. So let's do this. Let's figure it out. It's a mashup of our two favorite bands and you're gonna get it in a minute."
They then playing a mashup of Black Sabbath's "Electric Funeral" and the Sex Pistols' "Holiday in the Sun." Watch video of the jam here
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