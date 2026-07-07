Van Halen and Ratt Stars Lead Next Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp will be taking it back to the 1980s for their next camp on November 12th-15th in Hollywood, CA. that will feature Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Warren DeMartini (Ratt), Kenny Aronoff (Sammy Hagar), Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) and more.
"Rock N Roll Fantasy Camp is about much more than learning songs," said founder David Fishof. "It's about sharing the stage with your heroes, making lifelong friendships, and experiencing the thrill of performing at legendary venues. It's an experience you'll remember forever."
According to the announcement, Campers will perform classic songs from Van Halen, Ratt, Night Ranger and more '80's rock, including favorites such as "Panama," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," "Best of Both Worlds," "Round and Round," "Lay It Down," "Sister Christian," and many more. Prior to camp, every participant completes a musical evaluation to ensure they're placed in a band with players of similar ability, creating an exciting and rewarding experience for musicians of all skill levels.
Each camper band is mentored by a top touring musician, including Vic Johnson (Sammy Hagar), Pete Thorn (SatchVai), Tony Franklin (The Firm), Valerie Franco (Spinal Tap II), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath), Monte Pittman (Madonna) and more.
Rock Camp returns to the Sunset Strip November 12-15, 2026, in Hollywood, California, with Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Warren DeMartini (Ratt), Kenny Aronoff (Sammy Hagar) and Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) headlining four unforgettable days of music, mentorship and live performances. This immersive experience gives musicians the opportunity to rehearse, perform, and learn alongside some of rock's most iconic artists while celebrating the 40th anniversary of Van Halen 5150 and Ratt Dancing Undercover (along with their other hits), the music of Night Ranger and more '80's rock! Find more details and sign-up here
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