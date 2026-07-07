Singled Out: November Girl's Earthly Form

November Girl has returned with a brand new single "Earthly Form" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Willa Rudolph to tell about the new song that kicks off an exciting new chapter for November Girl. Here is the story:

"Earthly Form" is my first single as a solo artist. I still play and record with a band, but I've moved away from having permanent band members. "Earthly Form" is rock 'n' roll-if grunge, emo, and shoegaze had a baby, basically. This release means a lot to me because it's proof that I can do it on my own.

The instrumentation is quite simple, and the melody sort of just came to me. The melody almost reminds me of, like, Avril Lavigne or something. It's a little pop-rock. I think it's super catchy. I have two more songs coming out from this little collection and then more after that.

I wrote this song about an imaginary parasocial relationship our character has with a dead rock star. It was partly inspired by scrolling through Pinterest and seeing photos of Jeff Buckley, Amy Winehouse, Elliott Smith, and other artists I love who inspired me to make music. They're no longer with us, yet they live on through both their music and their image-their images living inside my screen.

The character imagines the struggle and torment her dead rock star experienced during his lifetime. She becomes haunted by the lingering images and emotions he left behind through his music.

The music video, directed by my sister, Layla Blue Rudolph, shows our character climbing through the television where she's been watching his old interviews and live performances, then spending an entire day with him. She crawls through the screen, and they frolic together in his world. He takes her to his favorite bar, lends her his favorite coat, and they even visit his grave. At the end of the day, she realizes she's still alone in her bedroom, watching him through an old TV screen.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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