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Wicked Announce 'Go Rebel' Album And Kings Of Thrash Tour

07-07-2026
Wicked Announce 'Go Rebel' Album And Kings Of Thrash Tour

Wicked have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album "Go Rebel" on August 21, 2026 and have lineup up a UK and Ireland tour with Kings Of Thrash. Chipster sent over these details:

"We wanted to make a rock album that could be the soundtrack for the scene. Something you put your leather & studs on for, roll your windows down, crank up and celebrate to" - Danny/WICKED

The band furthering their quest to harness their own unique staple of rock n roll with influences covering the stomping glam rock vibes of The Sweet, power pop vocals of Cheap Trick, crushing back beat of AC/DC, and the undeniable guitar work of Thin Lizzy.

The album provides a balanced palate of heavier melodic moments like "Obsession", "Reaper Calls", or "Bones" faster punk inspired tunes like "Teen Riot" - even a guitar driven ballad with "Till You're In Love!". One thing is for sure though- this album is packed with anthemic rock 'n roll spirit top to bottom!

"I can just hear fans of The Scorpions, Buckcherry, and The Darkness really getting loud to this album. It has so much dynamic rock 'n roll influence from so many great eras!" - Chad Michael/WICKED

"Go Rebel" album hits the streets on August 21, 2026 just before WICKED embarks on a 7 date UK / Ireland tour dubbed "WILD IN THE ISLES TOUR" with The Kings of Thrash.

08.25 - The Underworld - London, UK
08.26 - The Patriot - Crumlin, Wales, UK
08.27 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, UK
08.29 - The Waterloo - Blackpool, UK
08.30 - Dolans Warehouse - Limerick, Ireland
09.01 - The Sound House - Dublin, Ireland
09.02 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland

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