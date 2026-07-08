Converge Reveal 'It Used To Matter' Video And Announce EU and UK Tour

Converge have released a music video for "It Used To Matter" from their new album "Hum of Hurt" and also revealed details of an EU/UK tour for autumn 2026.

Here is the official announcement: The dates follow a packed-out summer live run and festival appearances including a closing set at Manchester's Outbreak Festival, which Kerrang! described as "an untouchable way to end an almost perfect day".

All of this comes in the wake of their widely acclaimed new album Hum of Hurt, which followed Love Is Not Enough as the band's second full-length release of 2026, and saw them on receiving end of emphatic plaudits from writers and fans alike.

The new dates will see Converge tour across Germany, The Netherlands, France and the UK this November, with support from Sanguisugabogg, Blackbraid, and Pupil Slicer. The run will culminate in a London show at Electric Brixton.

Tickets will go on sale at 10AM BST on Friday 10th July HERE.

12.11 - Munchen, DE - Backstage

13.11 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

14.11 - Eindhoven, NL - Helldorado (No Blackbraid)

15.11 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie

16.11 - Paris, FR - Bataclan

18.11 - Leeds, UK - Project House

19.11 - Bristol, UK - Electric Bristol

20.11 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

21.11 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22.11 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

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