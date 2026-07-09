Metallica Share 'The Memory Remains' From First Night In Budapest

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1997 track, "The Memory Remains", from the first of two recent nights in Budapest, Hungary.

The lead single and title song from "Reload" was featured during the group's 15 song-set at the city's Puskas Arena, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Avatar.

The band's seventh studio set, "Reload" topped the charts in several regions while debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 - eventually going on to earn 4x platinum for sales of more than 4 million copies in the region.

Metallica just completed a summer series of dates across Europe and will next be seen hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.

The band is also sharing video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" instrumental, "Orion", from the first of Budapest event.

Watch video of both performances from Budapest here.

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