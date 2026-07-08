Watch Social Distortion's 'Tonight' Video

Punk rock icons Social Distortion have released an official video for their song "Tonight," which comes from their recently released acclaimed studio album "Born To Kill."

Nasty Little Man sent over these details: Shot on location in Tulsa, OK, "Tonight" was directed by John Swab, whose credits include cult classic Candy Land as well as the upcoming Netflix feature Fast & Loose starring Will Smith.

The video sees the "rollicking cowpunk" (BROOKLYN VEGAN) of the Born To Kill standout track scoring a love story starring Johnny Angel Rios-Ness, son of Social Distortion founder Mike Ness. The two generations deliver star turns, weaving Ness' riveting performance with a narrative inspired by the song's tribute to his wife of more than three decades, Christine.

Social Distortion released its long-awaited eighth album, Born To Kill, May 8th via Epitaph Records. The new record wastes no time letting the listener know where its heart is: its hard-charging title track - named as one of ROLLING STONE's Best Songs of 2026 So Far - paying respects to Lou Reed ("Rock 'n' Roll Animal gonna come your way!") and Iggy and the Stooges ("The agenda is yeah to Search and Destroy") and lionizing David Bowie ("It's a Rock 'n' Roll Suicide") on "Partners In Crime." This is a man, a band, and a record that wear their influences proudly while creating timeless anthems and ballads that chart Social Distortion's path forward while celebrating its storied past.

Co-produced by Ness and Dave Sardy, and featuring guest appearances from Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Lucinda Williams, and collaborative cover art by Ness and Shepard Fairey, Born To Kill is the latest installment in a remarkable catalog that spans nearly three generations, including Mommy's Little Monster (1983), Prison Bound (1988), the RIAA gold-certified Social Distortion (1990) and Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell (1992), White Light, White Heat, White Trash (1996), Sex, Love and Rock 'n' Roll (2004), and Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes (2011).

Social Distortion's North American Born To Kill tour is coming up fast, featuring support from The Descendents and The Chats.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

North American Tour 2026

July 16 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

July 17 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

July 19 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

July 20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

July 22 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

August 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

August 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

August 29 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

August 31 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

September 1 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

September 3 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

September 4 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

September 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

September 8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

September 9 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

September 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

September 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

September 14 - Toronto, ONT - HISTORY (SOLD OUT)

September 15 - Toronto, ONT - HISTORY

September 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit (SOLD OUT)

September 19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

September 22 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

September 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

September 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (SOLD OUT)

September 26 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre (SOLD OUT)

September 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic (SOLD OUT)

September 29 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

October 3 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

* Descendents and the Chats support August 25 through October 3

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