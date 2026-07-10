Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'

Alabama Shakes have released their new single "I Feel Hope Coming," which comes from their just announced new album "I Must Be Dreaming" that is set for released on August 28th.
Island Records shared these details: The new single captures the heart of that journey. Built around luminous textures, childlike harmonies, and an understated optimism, the song is a tender yet galvanizing call to resist systems that dehumanize and move toward a future rooted in collective care.
"This younger generation makes me feel hopeful because they can see through all the political lies-that song's about holding onto that hope, and refusing to give up," says Brittany Howard on the track. Heath Fogg adds, "I'm really happy that song exists. It came from such a joyful moment of collaboration, and exemplifies everything I love about this band being reborn."
"I Feel Hope Coming" follows the acclaimed singles "Another Life" and "American Dream," each revealing a different facet of I Must Be Dreaming. While "Another Life" explored the enduring nature of love and "American Dream" confronted the unraveling of once-shared ideals, the new single offers a hopeful counterbalance, completing an emotional portrait of a record that embraces uncertainty while insisting that hope, love, and community remain worth fighting for.
The album's title speaks directly to that duality. "There's a double meaning to it," Howard explains. "It could be saying, 'I must be dreaming, because the world is so f***ing crazy right now.' But it could also mean, 'I must be dreaming, because the world is so incredibly beautiful.' Both those things can be true at once."
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