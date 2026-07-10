Stream The Rolling Stones' New Album 'Foreign Tongues'

The Rolling Stones have released their brand new studio album "Foreign Tongues", which is the follow-up to their Grammy Award-winning album "Hackney Diamonds".

Capitol Records sent over these details: The 14-track record features the soulful new single "Jealous Lover," its predecessor, the upbeat and infectious "In the Stars" and the ultra-bluesy and raucous opening track "Rough and Twisted," introduced under the name The Cockroaches on limited edition, white label vinyl that's already highly collectable among fans.

The raw and exploratory energy of those exciting tasters is mirrored throughout Foreign Tongues, which captures the band's unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory. Twelve new compositions are complemented by a remarkable cover of Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good" and a nod to one of the Stones' most enduring influences, Chuck Berry, on the closing "Beautiful Delilah."

Recorded during an exceptionally creative period, Foreign Tongues was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed Hackney Diamonds. Core contributors include longtime collaborators Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan, and there's a special appearance on the high-octane "Hit Me In The Head" by Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional appearances come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Reflecting on the recording process, Mick Jagger said: "I loved doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it's not too big so you can feel the passion from everyone."

Keith Richards added: "The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last."

Ronnie Wood commented: "The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it."

The album's striking cover artwork is a painting created by acclaimed American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn who commented: "Creating the album cover for the Rolling Stones is an artistic honour - a dialogue with one of the most enduring forces in cultural history."

See the track details below and stream or purchase the album here

Track listing:

1. Rough and Twisted

2. In The Stars

3. Jealous Lover

4. Mr. Charm

5. Divine Intervention

6. Ringing Hollow

7. Never Wanna Lose You

8. Hit Me In The Head

9. You Know I'm No Good

10. Some Of Us

11. Covered In You

12. Side Effects

13. Back In Your Life

14. Beautiful Delilah

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