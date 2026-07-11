Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair

Legendary Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward took to social media earlier this week to explain to fans that he has been using a wheelchair in public for the past year and a half to help with mobility as he ages. He turned 78 back in May.

In a post labeled, "Something New To Let You Know About", Ward shared, "Dear Friends, Fans, Families, and people I've not met yet, I'm announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I've reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events.

"I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can't walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down. We started using the wheelchair about 18 months ago, mostly in airports. I became 78 years old on May 5th 2026. I was a long distance walker, I've walked in many different parts of the world, and I'm still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old.

"My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now. I'm just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I'm just catching a ride, I'm not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs. I'm making myself public and transparent about my new transport, and letting you know I'm OK. If you see me in the airports or visiting friends in the music arenas or theatres say hi, I don't bite, I'll just look different, as pictured here. Much love to you all and I'll keep rocking until I'm dead."

Related Stories

Metallica Rock Black Sabbath Classic On Anniversary Of Ozzy's Final Show

Hear Black Sabbath's 'Changes' Covered By Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire

Ozzy Osbourne Honored In Congress

News > Black Sabbath