Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'

(hennemusic) In a new video, Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine is sharing details behind the making of "Made To Kill", a track from the band's self-titled album. "Megadeth" was co-produced by Mustaine and Chris Rakestraw and marked the follow-up to 2022's "The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!"

The project helped the group top the US album charts for the first time with the release of the band's final studio record. The project was launched last fall with the lead single, "Tipping Point", which was followed by "I Don't Care", "Let There Be Shred", and "Puppet Parade."

Mustaine formed Megadeth in Los Angeles in 1983; it has gone on to sell more than 50 million records worldwide. Watch Dave Mustaine share the making of "Made To Kill" and stream the full song here.

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