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Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest

Bruce Henne | 07-11-2026
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", from the second of two recent nights in Budapest, Hungary.

The title track to the group's second album was featured during the group's 15 song-set at the city's Puskas Arena on June 11, where they were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose.

Upon its original release, "Ride The Lightning" reached number 100 on the Billboard 200; it would later go on to be certified for US sales of 7 million copies.

Metallica is also sharing video of "Fight Fire With Fire" from the concert. Watch both performances from Budapest here.

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