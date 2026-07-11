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Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album

07-11-2026
Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album

Miss May I have released a music video for their new song "Sanctuary" to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their new album "No Place For Me" on October 2nd.

Singer Levi Benton said of the new single, "'Sanctuary 'is a song about wanting to feel safe and realizing you're the one making that impossible. It's a cycle I've struggled with my whole life and I think a lot of people know exactly what that feels like."

He said of the upcoming album, "No Place For Me is everything I've felt for a long time but never had the words for. Writing it taught me who I actually am even when that hurt to look at. It's a full journey: Where it started, what I discovered, and where I am today."

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