.

Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

07-11-2026
Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

Movements have premiered a music video for their new song "Separate", which is the closing track to their forthcoming album "Happier Now" that is set to hit stores on September 4th.

Vocalist Patrick Miranda had this to say about the new track, "'Separate' is about a turning point I experienced during the writing of this album. Between creative friction, internal and intrapersonal struggles, and the weight of needing to create something that felt meaningful, the stress of it all hit me hard. I felt like I had nothing more to offer in that moment.

"Instead of fighting it, I withdrew. It's about feeling so overwhelmed in life that instead of confronting the issue, you just want to separate entirely from whatever situation is causing it."

For the new album, the band once again worked with GRAMMY-winner Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight, Circa Survive) as producer. Patrick says of the record, "I think at first we weren't really sure what the record was going to be.

"We all had a general idea: We wanted it to bring in the early elements of our sound and blend it with the newer material like [2023's] RUCKUS! and mesh both of those sounds."

Related Stories
Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

'Everything Is Fine' For Movements With New Visualizer

Movements Announce New Album And Share Two New Songs

Movements Share 'Where I Lay' Visualizer

Movements Reveal North American Tour Plans

News > Movements

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album

The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives

Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'

Adrian Vandenberg Reflects On Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' And More On Ozzy's Boneyard

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest

Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'

My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)

Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video

Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album

Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'