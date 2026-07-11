Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

Movements have premiered a music video for their new song "Separate", which is the closing track to their forthcoming album "Happier Now" that is set to hit stores on September 4th.

Vocalist Patrick Miranda had this to say about the new track, "'Separate' is about a turning point I experienced during the writing of this album. Between creative friction, internal and intrapersonal struggles, and the weight of needing to create something that felt meaningful, the stress of it all hit me hard. I felt like I had nothing more to offer in that moment.

"Instead of fighting it, I withdrew. It's about feeling so overwhelmed in life that instead of confronting the issue, you just want to separate entirely from whatever situation is causing it."

For the new album, the band once again worked with GRAMMY-winner Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight, Circa Survive) as producer. Patrick says of the record, "I think at first we weren't really sure what the record was going to be.

"We all had a general idea: We wanted it to bring in the early elements of our sound and blend it with the newer material like [2023's] RUCKUS! and mesh both of those sounds."

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