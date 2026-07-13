Glenn Hughes And The Dead Daisies Reuniting For New Purple Daisies Show

Glenn Hughes is reuniting with The Dead Daisies for a new show from The Purple Daisies on October 2nd at the Canyon Club in Los Angeles, Ca. Chipster sent over these details:

Bringing together the powerhouse line-up of Glenn Hughes on vocals and bass, alongside The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich, David Lowy and Tommy Clufetos, this somewhat rare event celebrates the timeless music of Deep Purple and The Dead Daisies in one unforgettable night of classic hard rock.

Fans can once again experience the unique two-set concert that wowed audiences in Chicago. The evening opens with a blistering set of The Dead Daisies favorites before exploding into a second set dedicated to the legendary songs of Deep Purple.

The chemistry between Glenn Hughes and The Dead Daisies proved to be something truly special, with the Arcada Theatre show earning rave reviews from media and fans who travelled from around the world to witness the event. The overwhelming demand for another performance made one thing clear - one night simply wasn't enough.

"This wasn't something we planned," says David Lowy. "The response from fans after the Arcada show was incredible. We had so many people asking if we'd do it again, so we're excited to bring The Purple Daisies to Los Angeles for one more unforgettable night."

With Glenn Hughes' unmistakable vocals, Doug Aldrich's fiery guitar work, David Lowy's driving rhythm and Tommy Clufetos' powerhouse drumming, The Purple Daisies deliver an explosive celebration of two legendary catalogues performed by musicians who live and breathe Rock.

Don't miss your chance to witness one of the year's most exciting rock events. Fans can grab tickets here

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