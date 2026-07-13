L7's Jennifer Finch Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Cancer

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been forced to bow out of the band's U.S. tour this fall after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Jennifer is currently undergoing treatment and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help her.

Charm School Media shared these details: What initially appeared to be a condition that could be addressed through treatment and a full course of radiation has progressed rapidly. Unforeseen complications have required Jennifer to undergo multiple surgeries and have resulted in significant physical limitations. She now requires extensive ongoing medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home assistance.

Jennifer's many friends, collaborators and family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the substantial expenses associated with her treatment and recovery.

Jennifer's diagnosis also means that she will be unable to participate in the fall 2026 U.S. leg of L7's previously announced Last Hurrah Tour. L7's final tour was planned with Jennifer when all four members were in good health and spirits. Although she will not be able to join the band for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked L7 to continue with the tour as planned, which the band has made the decision to do.

"We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love, protecting her privacy and dignity, while helping raise the resources she urgently needs for the care ahead," says bandmate Donita Sparks, "Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

The band's immediate priority is helping Jennifer's GoFundMe reach as many fans, friends and members of the wider creative community as possible. Fans can donate here

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