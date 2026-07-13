Reach NYC Call Out 'Fake Friends' With New Video

Reach NYC have released a brand new single and music video called "Fake Friends", which is the follow-up to their hit track "I Should Have Known" (Feat. P.O.D.).

Vocalist Rene Mata had this to say about the new song, "It's for all the 'fake friends' and followers on social media that you'll never meet. It's also about two actual people that were in my life.

"One of them, I thought was my friend since high school and he was in my first band. The other was someone I think was only friends with me to get backstage at shows and do blow in the bathroom!"

"Fake Friends" was produced by Cass Dillon (GreyDaze, Goo Dolls Morgan Saint) and mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Papa Roach Bush, Evanescence) and arrives ahead of their new album "Ride Or Die", which will hit later in the year.

The record will feature appearances from Kiiara, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Joey Santiago of The Pixies, Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots, Sean Dowdell of Grey Daze, Des Rocs, Stevie Dacany of Buckcherry and Grace Mata.

"Fake Friends" follows the single

Related Stories

Reach NYC 'Killing Time' With New Video

Reach NYC Recruit Papa Roach Singer For First New Song In 17 Years

News > Reach NYC