The Stray Cats Extend U.S. Tour Into The Fall

As The Stray Cats continue to rock fans this summer, they do not want to stop, so they have announced a brand new fall leg of their U.S. tour where the original lineup of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker will be performing across the United States well into December.

The new tour leg will be kicking off November 9 in Grand Prairie, TX at the Texas Trust CU Theatre with stops in Nashville, Charlotte, Orlando, Atlanta and more, before wrapping December 6 at Foxwoods in CT.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10:00 AM (local time) and an artist fan club presale kicks off Tuesday, July 14 at 10:00 AM-Thursday, July 16, 10:00 PM (local time).

Brian Setzer had this to say about the new dates, "It's good to be healthy and strong again. There's something about the unique sound of The Stray Cats that keeps drawing me in. The Gretsch guitar, the acoustic bass, and the stand-up drums still sound pure and fresh today. Come on out and have some fun with us this summer."

Lee Rocker shared, "The Stray Cats are back and ready to blast off! It's an amazing feeling to join up with Brian and Slim, hit the stage and Rock across America. No one can do it like us Cats, .......nobody comes close"

Slim Jim Phantom added, "With The Stray Cats, there's always some extra magic around the summertime shows. It's the perfect time for the Cats & Kittens to get dolled up, put the top down & cruise to the greatest Rockabilly show on earth!"

Remaining Summer Leg Dates:

Friday, July 24 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Saturday, July 25 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Sunday, July 26 Del Mar, CA The Sound

Tuesday, July 28 Highland, CA Yaamava'

Wednesday, July 29 Highland, CA Yaamava'

Friday, July 31 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center

Saturday, August 1 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Sunday, August 2 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tuesday, August 4 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 5 Colorado Springs, CO Pike's Peak

Friday, August 7 Tulsa, OK River Spirit Casino Resort

Saturday, August 8 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Monday, August 10 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

Tuesday, August 11 Interlochen, MI Interlochen Center for the Arts

Wednesday, August 12 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park

Friday, August 14 Westbury, NY Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Saturday, August 15 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

Sunday, August 16 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Fall Leg

**Monday, November 9 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

**Tuesday, November 10 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

**Thursday, November 12 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

**Friday, November 13 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

**Sunday, November 15 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

**Tuesday, November 17 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

**Wednesday, November 18 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

**Friday, November 20 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

**Saturday, November 21 Danville, VA Caesars Virginia

**Monday, November 23 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

**Tuesday, November 24 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

**Wednesday, November 25 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

**Friday, November 27 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

**Saturday, November 28 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

**Sunday, November 29 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome by Rutter Mills

**Tuesday, December 1 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

**Wednesday, December 2 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre

**Friday, December 4 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

**Sunday, December 6 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

**On Sale Friday, July 17 @ 10am local

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